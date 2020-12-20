Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,454 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 972,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,055 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 922,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $13.22 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.