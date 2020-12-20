Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

RYU opened at $99.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $70.27 and a one year high of $115.70.

