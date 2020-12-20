Truist Financial Corp Has $629,000 Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

NYSE RE opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.73. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $157.32 and a 12-month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.