Truist Financial Corp Has $635,000 Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,920 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after purchasing an additional 307,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after purchasing an additional 404,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,333,000 after purchasing an additional 151,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $425,052.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 over the last three months. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $117.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

