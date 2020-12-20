Truist Financial Corp Invests $555,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

