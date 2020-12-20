Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,781 Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $252,000.

BATS ACES opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $52.64.

