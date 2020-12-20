Truist Financial Corp Purchases 8,064 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 33.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NX. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $119,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $356,048.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,778. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a market cap of $744.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.10 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

