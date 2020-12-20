Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,355 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.