Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,871 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $425,062.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,424.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCI stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $58.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.