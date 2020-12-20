Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dynex Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 450.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

