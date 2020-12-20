TrumpCoin Price Tops $0.0078 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 20th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $51,606.83 and $511.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015947 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00011897 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033934 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

