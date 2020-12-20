Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $42,088.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $42,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asher Bearman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Asher Bearman sold 16,573 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,664,426.39.

On Monday, November 23rd, Asher Bearman sold 2,031 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total value of $195,686.85.

On Friday, November 6th, Asher Bearman sold 17,969 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,626,913.26.

On Thursday, October 15th, Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total value of $36,244.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $117.02 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,340.87 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Trupanion by 1,718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,050,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

