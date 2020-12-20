TurtleCoin (TRTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $843,884.24

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $843,884.24 and $119,321.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 90,038,233,289 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

