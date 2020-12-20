Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 348.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

