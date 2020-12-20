Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $63.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $46.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Uber Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.56.

NYSE UBER opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,440. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

