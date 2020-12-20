Ubiq (UBQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $18,246.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.