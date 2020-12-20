UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 699,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 46.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 223.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 267,837 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

NYSE ARI opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

