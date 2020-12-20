UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gray Television by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,010,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 14,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after purchasing an additional 620,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

