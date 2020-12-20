UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,143 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $5,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 45.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 204,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 63,365 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $353.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Union Gaming Research raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

