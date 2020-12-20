UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 69,737.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 448,410 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,081 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 41.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 605,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 177,954 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 135.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 236,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after acquiring an additional 136,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $74.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

