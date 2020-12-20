UMA (UMA) Price Hits $7.92 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One UMA token can now be bought for $7.92 or 0.00033355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $439.83 million and approximately $11.37 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00146820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00793388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00171943 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00370826 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00076845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00118273 BTC.

UMA’s total supply is 101,131,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,506,671 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

