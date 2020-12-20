Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.