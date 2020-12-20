UNICORN Token Achieves Market Cap of $12,508.98 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $12,508.98 and $6.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hoo. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016319 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003107 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

