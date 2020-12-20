UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Down 30.9% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $12,662.79 and $7.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

