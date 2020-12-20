UniLend (UFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003661 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00377925 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002310 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

