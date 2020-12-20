UniLend (UFT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.58 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $2.58 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00367389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017454 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025667 BTC.

UniLend Token Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance.

UniLend Token Trading

UniLend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

