Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UNP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.38.

Union Pacific stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.64. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

