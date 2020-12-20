United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 180.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 103.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

