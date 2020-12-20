United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Position Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,614 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,433,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 3,370.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 515,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 237,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,699,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 217,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $49,318.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,945.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,578 shares of company stock valued at $69,300. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

United Bankshares stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

