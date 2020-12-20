Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,821 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Universal Technical Institute worth $9,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

