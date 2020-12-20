Universe (UNI) Price Up 32.7% This Week

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $113,451.96 and approximately $25.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Universe Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 99,120,295 coins and its circulating supply is 87,920,295 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

