UnlimitedIP (UIP) One Day Volume Hits $339,076.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $339,076.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00055450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00366912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017263 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00025989 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,327,878,350 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.