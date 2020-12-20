Uptrennd 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,301.00 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Uptrennd token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and IDEX. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $11,301.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00134910 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00069215 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00566394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000148 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002738 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00011671 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,550,081 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

