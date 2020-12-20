UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post sales of $7.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $6.90 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $11.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.41 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $52,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,163 shares of company stock worth $67,505 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 459.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 143.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 258,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,624. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.