USDJ Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00146037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00021885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.82 or 0.00776923 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00175246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00370235 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00075512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00118088 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 15,029,714 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network.

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.