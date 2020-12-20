USDX [Kava] Market Capitalization Hits $26.63 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Over the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $26.63 million and $794,354.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,349.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.21 or 0.01491297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00081026 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012426 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00274718 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 30,060,223 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

