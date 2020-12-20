v.systems Reaches Market Cap of $36.33 Million (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and $4.72 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,086,754,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,145,711 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

v.systems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

