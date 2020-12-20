ValuEngine Upgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cango (NYSE:CANG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE CANG opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cango will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

