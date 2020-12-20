ValuEngine Upgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVR. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.46. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

