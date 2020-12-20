ValuEngine Upgrades Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) to “Strong-Buy”

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.32.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($18.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -78.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 35.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 119.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

