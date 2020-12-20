Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.68

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 3065 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.55 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,067.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,644 shares of company stock valued at $558,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 264,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

