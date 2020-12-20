Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 318 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $1,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,360.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.30.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $578.88 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

