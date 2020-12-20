Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $67.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $157,980.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,855.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.