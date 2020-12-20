Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 216 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 790.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 3,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $383,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,664 shares of company stock worth $2,293,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $161.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $164.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

