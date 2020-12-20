Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 108,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 41,647 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PMM opened at $7.88 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.