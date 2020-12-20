Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 37.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

