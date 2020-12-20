Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,275 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $398,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,699,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,953,000 after buying an additional 311,789 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MPW opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

