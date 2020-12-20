Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $223.13 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $225.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.43.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

