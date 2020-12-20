Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $173.35 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $99.51 and a one year high of $173.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.801 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

