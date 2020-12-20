Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $1.49 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $134,442.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00148325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.00771553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00177998 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00375968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00120189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00075575 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.